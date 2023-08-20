Preliminary 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Southern California amid Tropical Storm Hilary

A preliminary 5.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Ventura County Sunday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 2:41 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0. The quake was reported about 4.3 miles southeast of Ojai with about 9 miles in depth.

Seconds after the earthquake, at least five aftershocks were reported – all centered around Ojai. Its preliminary magnitudes were reported between 2.8 to 3.6.

USGS is asking those who felt the two earthquakes to report on the agency's website.

The series of quakes come as Southern California braces for Tropical Storm Hilary. Hilary made landfall in Baja California early Sunday afternoon and is expected to reach California in the evening.