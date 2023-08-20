Expand / Collapse search

Preliminary 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Southern California amid Tropical Storm Hilary

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 5:17PM
California
FOX 11

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 5.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Ventura County Sunday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 2:41 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0. The quake was reported about 4.3 miles southeast of Ojai with about 9 miles in depth.

Seconds after the earthquake, at least five aftershocks were reported – all centered around Ojai. Its preliminary magnitudes were reported between 2.8 to 3.6.

USGS is asking those who felt the two earthquakes to report on the agency's website.

Earthquake rocks Southern California amid Tropical Storm Hilary

A preliminary 5.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Ventura County Sunday afternoon.

0b0da486-

The series of quakes come as Southern California braces for Tropical Storm Hilary. Hilary made landfall in Baja California early Sunday afternoon and is expected to reach California in the evening.

LA Hurricane Hilary: Tropical Storm Warning issued in Southern California for 1st time