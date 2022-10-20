East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond

An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night.

Some parents have been furious since the story came out.

Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake County Jail where she could be released at any moment after posting bond.

Now charged with one count of felony intimidation by the Lake County prosecutor’s office, Carrasquillo-Torres is being held on a $20,000 bond. She’ll have to pay $2,000 to be released.

It comes exactly one week after the 5th grade teacher was arrested, allegedly telling a student she had a "kill list" and the student was on it.

East Chicago police say the teacher told the student she was suicidal and wanted to kill students and staff at St. Stanislaus elementary school. Police say the school did not report the incident to law enforcement until four hours after Carrasquillo-Torres went home.

The 25-year-old was being evaluated at a mental hospital since last week.

In a letter Wednesday to St. Stanislaus administrators and the Gary Diocese, more than 100 parents demanded an immediate restraining order against the teacher, mental health check-ins for staff periodically, and a meeting with the Diocese and school officials.

Since the incident, the school principal says they have changed all exterior locks on the building, increased security and expanded counseling services to families, students and staff.

Jail officials tell FOX 32 Chicago that once Carrasquillo-Torres posts her $2,000 bond, she’ll be released in one to two hours. At last check, the bond is still unpaid.