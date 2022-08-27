East Garfield Park crime: Man in critical condition after being shot in arm multiple times

A 26-year-old man was standing outside in East Garfield Park when he was hit by gunfire.

Police say the victim was in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street when he was struck multiple times in the arm around 8:50 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident and there is no one in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.