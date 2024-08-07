Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death on Chicago's West Side

A man was fatally shot in East Garfield Park Wednesday morning.

At about 9:23 a.m., a 44-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 3100 block of West Madison Street with gunshot wounds to his chest and back.

He was transported to an area hospital initially in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 22-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the foot and self-transported to an area hospital. He was listed in good condition. Police said he is not being cooperative with responding officers.

No suspects are in custody. The incident remains under investigation.