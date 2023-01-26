East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized

A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush University Medical Center before being transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.