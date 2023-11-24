East Garfield Park shooting: Man critically wounded in attempted armed robbery

A 33-year-old man was shot Friday night in an attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side.

Around 8:19 p.m., police say the male victim was taking out the trash in the 3700 block of W. Polk St. when he was approached by an unknown male offender armed with a handgun.

The offender tried to rob the victim and fired his weapon before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim was shot in the lower back and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.