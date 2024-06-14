Victims may be given opportunity to speak at Burke sentencing

There are new developments in the former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke corruption case.

The court said Friday it has received a number of calls from people who want to speak at Burke's sentencing.

His sentencing is set for June 24th, although Burke's attorneys are trying to have it delayed.

Burke — the longest serving City Council member in Chicago’s history — was found guilty of several felonies in December 2023.

He was facing 14 counts and was found guilty on 13 of them, which included: racketeering; corruptly soliciting, demanding, accepting, or agreeing to accept things of value; using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity; and attempted extortion.

The corruption schemes occurred in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Victims of a crime are allowed to give statements at a sentencing.

The court is urging anyone who thinks they are a victim of a crime in the Burke case to contact the U.S. Attorney.

Prosecutors have asked for a 10-year prison sentence for Burke.

