Ed Burke guilty: Former Chicago alderman's corruption trial concludes

Former Alderman Ed Burke — the longest serving City Council member in Chicago’s history — was found guilty of several felonies on Thursday in his historic corruption trial.

Burke was facing 14 counts and found guilty on 13 of them, including racketeering, federal program bribery and attempted extortion. He's due back in court for a post-trial hearing on June 19.

Arguments in the case concluded earlier this week, and the jury had been deliberating for several days.

A key chapter of the trial is what federal prosecutors call a "shakedown" between Burke and the owners of Southwest Side Burger King in 2017. Burke is accused of holding up building and driveway permits in an attempt to get tax business from the franchise owners for his private law firm.

Federal prosecutors allege that Burke wouldn't sign off on the permits until he met face-to-face with the owners.

A photo presented in court showed Burke at an in-person meeting in the parking lot of that Burger King in June 2017.

On a recorded call, Burke is heard saying that he took the owners to lunch at the Beverly Country Club and was "playing nice with them," but they never got back to him.

Political aide, Peter Andrews, then replied: "I will play as hard ball as I can."

Federal prosecutors say the franchisees eventually obtained a building permit from the city and began their remodeling work – but Burke soon shut the construction down.

Former Ald. Danny Solis also testified on the stand. He wore a wire for the FBI and in exchange, Solis avoided prosecution.

The evidence Solis gathered was central to the racketeering case against Burke.

During an in-person meeting that Solis recorded, Burke was seen on the phone, then said, "Give Danny a call because I think he is going to be a main player in this whole process."

Jurors also listened to a phone conversation secretly recorded in 2017, where the Burger King allegations were purportedly discussed.

"And, we were going to talk about the real estate tax representation, and you were going to have somebody get in touch with me so we could expedite your permits," Burke is heard on recorded phone call audio saying.

Someone then says, "I'm sorry Mr. Burke, was what that last part?" – to which Burke responds, "You were going to have somebody call me so we can help you make sure you get your permits, for the remodeling."

In response, Burke's defense attorneys emphasized that the law firm was never actually hired, and the mentioned discussion was just a small part of a much longer conversation.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against him.