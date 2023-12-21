Ed Burke guilty verdict: Reaction pours in from lawmakers, city leaders

Ed Burke, a former Chicago alderman and longest-serving City Council member in the city's history, was found guilty of several felonies on Thursday in his corruption trial.

Burke was facing 14 counts and found guilty on 13 of them, including racketeering, federal program bribery and attempted extortion.

Following the verdict, local leaders and officials, including former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, released statements regarding the jury's decision.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

"Elected officials are responsible for serving with honesty and integrity, with a moral responsibility to their constituents to uphold and abide by the law. In the case that they fail to do so, it is imperative that they are held accountable. That is what the jury decided today."

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

"With this jury's verdict, Ed Burke should rightfully be remembered as a man who elevated personal ambition and greed over doing the people's work.



"Along the way, Burke has had many, many enablers: the pernicious practice of aldermanic prerogative which, despite efforts to eliminate it, persists to this day, especially in zoning and development decisions. The other elected officials who, over the years, looked the other way as Burke systematically monetized the Finance Committee for his own personal benefit. And the party who gave Burke control over judicial nominations, so that decades of jurists became beholden to him.



"But like many before who feasted on their gluttonous power, Burke was felled because this total lack of accountability made him foolishly think he was invincible. So he grossly overplayed his hand. He dug his own grave and jumped in.



"Only time will tell if the lessons of Ed Burke’s ascent and spectacular fall will lead to desperately needed reforms begun, but not nearly finished, around transparency and accountability. But meanwhile, with this verdict, rendered by a jury of his peers, the tyranny of Ed Burke is over. I like to think somewhere, Harold is smiling."

Illinois GOP

"Alderman Burke's conviction is just the latest example of prominent Illinois Democrat corruption at the highest levels of government," ILGOP Chairman Don Tracy said. "Years of machine electioneering, pay to play politics, insider dealings, and catering to special interests have driven working families out of Chicago and Illinois, increased the tax burden and regulations on those of us who have stayed to fight for a better state, and hugely benefited the powerful few. As the latest prominent Illinois Democrat to be convicted of official corruption, Alderman Burke will finally be held accountable much like Democrats Senator Sandoval, Senator Link, Governor Blagojevich, Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr, and the 38 other Chicago Aldermen convicted in the last 50 years as we await Speaker Madigan's corruption trial."

Congressman Chuy Garcia

"Today, a long history of corrupt Chicago politics righted itself. A man who abused his position of trust for over 50 years, who manipulated the public for his personal gain, was rightfully reproached," said García.

"The trial of former Alderman Ed Burke and conviction on corruption and racketeering charges highlighted the culture of impunity that allowed him to govern for more than half a century. I strongly condemn his gross abuse of power and emphasize the need to dismantle systems that perpetuate unequal representation."

"Throughout my career, I have been committed to creating an environment that rejects such politics and strives for genuine representation. For 40 years, I battled against his politics. I am certain that we will achieve a government that reflects our communities' diversity and values, ensuring that individuals, like former Alderman Burke and others trying to carry his legacy, who use their power to gain greater status and personal enrichment have no position of influence in our communities."

Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez

"Today, the jury delivered justice.

I have known Ed Burke since 2012, shortly after being elected Democratic Committeeman of Chicago's 15th Ward. We have not always had a good relationship. In fact, he openly supported a candidate against me when I ran for Alderman in 2015. We eventually learned to work together for the betterment of our shared communities of Brighton Park and Gage Park. He always advocated for his residents and, powered by his extraordinary knowledge of Chicago history, was able to find ways to improve our city’s shortcomings.

My thoughts are with his wife Anne and their children during this difficult time.

Elected officials should always be held to a higher moral standard than the general public. The public trusts us to be principled and honest. Unfortunately, we, as the flawed humans God has created, sometimes fall short, and when that trust is questioned, it makes it harder for anyone in office to be viewed without skepticism.

As Alderman, I have fought to bring transparency and good governance to the Chicago City Council. Under the last two administrations, I have advocated prohibiting Alderpersons from outside employment. The first time was under Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration with Ordinance O2019-342 and again under Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration with Ordinance O2019-5587.

Both times, the Chicago City Council was not ready to do what is necessary. I urge Mayor Brandon Johnson to join me in cosponsoring and passing a ban on outside employment for City Council members. This long-overdue reform legislation would be the first step on the road to rebuilding the public's trust in the Council.

To my City Council colleagues and all elected officials in every level of government: Let the outcome of today's trial be a clarion call to action, always putting the people's business first."

Chicago Alderman Bill Conway

"This was a complicated case spanning several decades but the bottom line is quite simple: you can’t do the people’s business in exchange for private benefit. Period. As an Alderman and former public corruption prosecutor, I hope this welcome decision ushers in a new era of high ethical standards, professional behavior, and restored trust in government. The people of Chicago deserve nothing less."