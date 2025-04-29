Edens Expressway crash leaves 1 dead, causes major delays

The Brief One person was killed early Tuesday in a fiery crash involving a semi and a car on the Edens Expressway near Touhy Avenue. The semi caught fire under the overpass, and the car veered off the road into a ditch, prompting major inbound lane closures. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity or the cause of the crash.



One person died in a fiery crash on the Edens Expressway that prompted major delays Tuesday morning in Chicago's north suburbs.

Deadly Edens Expressway crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 4 a.m. when a semi collided with a car in the inbound lanes of the expressway near Touhy Avenue.

The semi overturned and caught on fire underneath the Touhy overpass while the passenger vehicle went off the expressway and came to a stop in the ditch.

All traffic in the inbound lanes is being rerouted off the expressway at Touhy. Officials said clearing up the scene could take hours, disrupting the morning commute.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Tuesday morning reported one person died in the crash at 4:40 a.m. although no details have been released about their identity.

Another person was hospitalized in the crash. No details have been released about their condition.

Drivers heading southbound are encouraged to exit at Dempster Street and take Skokie Highway as an alternate route.

What we don't know:

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear. Officials have not specified if the person who died was traveling in the semi or the other car that was involved.

FOX 32 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.