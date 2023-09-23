Fire at Edgewater apartment complex leaves 3 injured

Three people were injured, two of them seriously, after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Saturday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The fire started around 12:27 a.m. in a room on the fifth floor of an apartment at 5746 N. Sheridan Rd., according to fire officials.

The fire was contained to that room and two women and a man were injured. The two women, whose ages were unknown, were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where they were listed in serious condition.

The man was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

There were no other displacements in the apartment complex.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.