EF-1 tornado hit Merrillville and Hobart in Northwest Indiana, National Weather Service confirms

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Merrillville
FOX 32 Chicago
MERRILLVILLE, Indiana - An EF-1 tornado hit Merrillville and Hobart in Northwest Indiana on Friday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Sunday.

The tornado ripped off rooftops and tore down power lines.

Extreme winds rip rooftops of homes, garages in Merrillville

People in Northwest Indiana are cleaning up after high winds ripped through homes in Merrilleville. Residents say the storm sounded like a freight train and the things inside their garages were thrown all over the neighborhood.

The Indiana tornado was among more than a dozen spawned by a huge storm that left four dead in neighboring Illinois, and a trail of damage. One of the victims died when the rooftop of the Apollo Theater crashed down in Belvidere.

The other tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service include:

  • EF-2 near Amboy, IL
  • EF-1 in West Brooklyn, IL
  • Near Baileyville, IL
  • EF-1 in Machesney Park, IL
  • EF-1 from Davis Junction to Belvidere, IL
  • Caledonia/Poplar Grove, IL (rating TBD)
  • EF-1 near Wellington, IL
  • EF-1 near Stockland, IL
  • EF-1 from Lombard to Addison, IL
  • EF-0 from Montgomery to Aurora, IL
  • EF-0 in Plainfield