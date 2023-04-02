EF-1 tornado hit Merrillville and Hobart in Northwest Indiana, National Weather Service confirms

article

An EF-1 tornado hit Merrillville and Hobart in Northwest Indiana on Friday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Sunday.

The tornado ripped off rooftops and tore down power lines.

The Indiana tornado was among more than a dozen spawned by a huge storm that left four dead in neighboring Illinois, and a trail of damage. One of the victims died when the rooftop of the Apollo Theater crashed down in Belvidere.

The other tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service include: