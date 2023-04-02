Two additional tornadoes hit Chicago suburbs on Friday night, National Weather Service confirms
AURORA, Illinois - On Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed two additional tornadoes hit the Chicago area on Friday night, bringing the statewide total up to 11.
The additional tornadoes were an EF-0 from Montgomery (~Orchard Rd) to Aurora (~Phillips Park) and an EF-0 in Plainfield (along 135th St.)
Tornadoes were also reported at these other locations in Illinois on Friday:
- EF-2 near Amboy, IL
- EF-1 in West Brooklyn, IL
- Near Baileyville, IL (rating TBD)
- EF-1 in Machesney Park, IL
- EF-1 from Davis Junction to Belvidere, IL
- Caledonia/Poplar Grove, IL (rating TBD)
- EF-1 near Wellington, IL
- EF-1 near Stockland, IL
- EF-1 from Lombard to Addison, IL
The tornado in Belvidere killed one person and left dozens of others injured when the roof on the Apollo Theater collapsed during a heavy metal concert.