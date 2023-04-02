Two additional tornadoes hit Chicago suburbs on Friday night, National Weather Service confirms

On Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed two additional tornadoes hit the Chicago area on Friday night, bringing the statewide total up to 11.

The additional tornadoes were an EF-0 from Montgomery (~Orchard Rd) to Aurora (~Phillips Park) and an EF-0 in Plainfield (along 135th St.)

Tornadoes were also reported at these other locations in Illinois on Friday:

EF-2 near Amboy, IL

EF-1 in West Brooklyn, IL

Near Baileyville, IL (rating TBD)

EF-1 in Machesney Park, IL

EF-1 from Davis Junction to Belvidere, IL

Caledonia/Poplar Grove, IL (rating TBD)

EF-1 near Wellington, IL

EF-1 near Stockland, IL

EF-1 from Lombard to Addison, IL

The tornado in Belvidere killed one person and left dozens of others injured when the roof on the Apollo Theater collapsed during a heavy metal concert.