Expand / Collapse search

Two additional tornadoes hit Chicago suburbs on Friday night, National Weather Service confirms

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Aurora
FOX 32 Chicago

Tornado rips roof off theater in Belvidere, Illinois, killing one person and leaving dozens injured

The cleanup began on Saturday after a tornado ripped the roof off the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois. One person was killed and dozens of others injured.

AURORA, Illinois - On Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed two additional tornadoes hit the Chicago area on Friday night, bringing the statewide total up to 11.

The additional tornadoes were an EF-0 from Montgomery (~Orchard Rd) to Aurora (~Phillips Park) and an  EF-0 in Plainfield (along 135th St.) 

Witness describes scene of Belvidere theater roof collapse

The roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois collapsed Friday night as severe weather swept through the Chicago area.

Tornadoes were also reported at these other locations in Illinois on Friday:

  • EF-2 near Amboy, IL
  • EF-1 in West Brooklyn, IL
  • Near Baileyville, IL (rating TBD)

Injuries reported after roof collapse at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere

The roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois collapsed Friday night as severe weather swept through the Chicago area.

  • EF-1 in Machesney Park, IL
  • EF-1 from Davis Junction to Belvidere, IL
  • Caledonia/Poplar Grove, IL (rating TBD)
  • EF-1 near Wellington, IL
  • EF-1 near Stockland, IL
  • EF-1 from Lombard to Addison, IL

The tornado in Belvidere killed one person and left dozens of others injured when the roof on the Apollo Theater collapsed during a heavy metal concert.