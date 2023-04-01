Gov. Pritzker signs disaster declaration for Illinois counties impacted by tornado, severe storms

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation on Saturday to help residents and businesses in counties impacted by Friday night's deadly tornadoes and storms.

The proclamation covers Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion and Sangamon counties.

One person was killed when an EF-1 tornado hit the Apollo Theater in Boone County during a heavy metal concert. Dozens of others were injured.

In Crawford County, three people were killed when high winds knocked down several structures.

The disaster proclamation also notes that a tornado touched down in Sangamon County, damaging multiple structures in Sherman, Riverton and Dawson.

A dozen homes and businesses were damaged in Marion County, and multiple structures in Addison (DuPage County) also suffered damage.