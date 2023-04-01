Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Pritzker signs disaster declaration for Illinois counties impacted by tornado, severe storms

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Storm causes deadly roof collapse at theater in Belvidere

There were reports of 90 mph winds Friday night as violent weather moved through Illinois. The storm caused the roof to collapse on a crowd of concert goers inside the Belvidere Apollo Theatre killing one and injuring dozens of others.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation on Saturday to help residents and businesses in counties impacted by Friday night's deadly tornadoes and storms.

The proclamation covers Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion and Sangamon counties.

Roof collapses at Apollo Theare in Belvidere; multiple injuries reported

Multiple injuries were reported after a roof collapsed at a theater in Belvidere.

One person was killed when an EF-1 tornado hit the Apollo Theater in Boone County during a heavy metal concert. Dozens of others were injured.

In Crawford County, three people were killed when high winds knocked down several structures.

Witness describes scene of Belvidere theater roof collapse

The roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois collapsed Friday night as severe weather swept through the Chicago area.

The disaster proclamation also notes that a tornado touched down in Sangamon County, damaging multiple structures in Sherman, Riverton and Dawson.

A dozen homes and businesses were damaged in Marion County, and multiple structures in Addison (DuPage County) also suffered damage.