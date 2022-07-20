Eisenhower crash: 14-year-old girl dies days after rollover crash near Kedzie Avenue

A 14-year-old Chicago girl has died days after a crash on Interstate 290, that left four others injured.

The crash occurred on I-290 near Kedzie Avenue early Sunday.

Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to the two-vehicle crash at abut 2:13 a.m.

Two people were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

On Wednesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed 14-year-old Arnelis Flores died from her injuries.

Three other people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was provided by police.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.