Eisenhower Expressway crash: Driver dies after rear-ending semi

A driver died after rear-ending a semi on the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday evening in west suburban Oak Park.

A 2008 Ford Edge rear-ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder of I-290 around 7:30 p.m. near Oak Park Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

All lanes reopened around 1:30 a.m.

No further information was provided.