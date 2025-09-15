El Grito festival underway in Pilsen amid immigration fears

The Brief Grant Park’s El Grito Festival was canceled earlier this month amid fears of an immigration crackdown and potential ICE activity. St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Pilsen stepped in Monday with food, dancing, mariachi performances and a reenactment of Mexico’s 1810 independence call. The free event runs until 9 p.m. with Chicago police present and a livestream available on the church’s YouTube channel.



Amid concerns of an immigration crackdown, organizers canceled the annual El Grito Festival in Grant Park earlier this month.

But one Pilsen church is keeping the tradition alive with a celebration of its own.

What we know:

The festivities began late Monday afternoon at St. Paul’s Catholic Church near 22nd Street and Hoyne Avenue. The event features food, dancing, mariachi performances and a traditional ritual.

Parishioners will reenact the historic call of a Mexican priest in 1810 urging citizens to fight for independence from Spain. Similar ceremonies are held worldwide in the days leading up to Mexican Independence Day, observed Tuesday.

El Grito Festival in Grant Park was scheduled for the weekend, but organizers canceled out of caution over possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

The Pilsen gathering is smaller in scale. Chicago police are present, and the event is free and open to the public.

What's next:

The El Grito celebration runs until 9 p.m. Monday. For those unable or hesitant to attend in person, the church is livestreaming the event on its YouTube channel.

