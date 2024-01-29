El Hefe in River North shuts down after 12 years due to 'rise in crime'

After 12 years in business, a River North restaurant and nightclub has decided to suspend its operations.

El Hefe cites a notable increase in crime in the once "vibrant and lively" neighborhood for the reason of its closure.

The Chicago location of El Hefe no longer appears on the company's website.

Lissa Druss, a spokesperson for El Hefe, released the following statement:

"When we opened our doors 12 years ago, the River North area was a vibrant and lively area. Over the past few years, businesses like ours have faced challenges due to the rise in crime, and thus, we have suspended our operations and are considering our options."

The decision reflects the challenges that Chicago businesses have encountered in recent years, prompting a reassessment of the viability of maintaining operations. The announcement also raises questions about the impact of crime on the economic landscape of city neighborhoods.