Expand / Collapse search

Elderly Chicago woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lincoln Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Video shows woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

An elderly woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side.

CHICAGO - An elderly woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side.

Around 11:20 a.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk with her dog in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue when an unknown man got out of a vehicle, pulled a gun and demanded her belongings.

The victim handed over her purse and the suspect fled in an unknown direction in a blue Honda CRV, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.