Elderly Chicago woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

An elderly woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side.

Around 11:20 a.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk with her dog in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue when an unknown man got out of a vehicle, pulled a gun and demanded her belongings.

The victim handed over her purse and the suspect fled in an unknown direction in a blue Honda CRV, police said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.