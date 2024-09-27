Elderly man fatally struck by train in Kane County identified

The Brief A pedestrian who was fatally struck by a train in Kane County last week was identified as 73-year-old John Jacob, of Elgin. The Kane County Coroner's Office, the Kane County Sheriff's Office and the Canadian Pacific Railway Police Department are investigating.



An elderly man who was fatally struck by a train in Kane County last week has been identified.

The incident occurred around 3:18 p.m., Tuesday, near Coombs Road, north of Highland Avenue.

According to the Kane County Coroner, the deceased was identified as 73-year-old John Jacob, of Elgin.

Toxicology samples were collected and sent for further testing. More details on the incident haven't been released.

The coroner's office is working with the Kane County Sheriff's Office and the Canadian Pacific Railway Police Department on the investigation.