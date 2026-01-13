Illinois election 2026: How to find your polling place

The Brief The March 17 primary election in Illinois is coming up in a matter of weeks. Voters will cast their ballots on nominees for federal, state and local offices. Local election authorities already have information for those who want to look up their polling place for Election Day.



Voting for the 2026 Illinois primary election is starting in just a few weeks, when voters will decide on nominees for local, state, and federal offices.

While there are multiple ways to cast your ballot, including voting by mail, voting in person may be the preferred option for many residents.

Generally speaking, voters should be able to look up where to vote on the website for their local election authority, which is usually their county clerk’s office. Most counties will operate multiple early voting site options for in-person voting before Election Day, which is March 17.

On Election Day, voting then usually opens up to several more polling places.

Here is a quick overview of how voters can find where to vote based on where they live.

City of Chicago

Voters can look up their Election Day polling place on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners website.

They will need to enter their full name and address to find their polling place. It’s also possible to verify if they’re registered to vote and view a sample ballot.

Suburban Cook County

Voters can look up their Election Day polling place on the Cook County Clerk’s Office website.

They will need to enter their full address and last name to see their polling place.

They can also look up their early voting site, their registration status and who their elected officials are.

DuPage County

Voters can look up their Election Day polling place on the DuPage County Clerk’s Office website.

They can either look up their polling place with their name and the last four digits of their social security number or driver’s license number, or they can look up by their address.

They can also look up a sample ballot with their address.

Kane County

Voters can look up their polling place by searching their name and address on the Kane County Clerk’s Office website.

The clerk’s office also published a full list of polling places on its website.

Kendall County

Voters can look up their polling place on the Kendall County Clerk’s Office website.

They will need to use their name and birthdate to see their polling place. Voters can also look up a sample ballot and their voting history.

McHenry County

The McHenry County Clerk's Office has only published early voting schedules and locations as of Jan. 12.

But a list of polling places from the previous April 1, 2025 election is still available on the website.

Will County

Voters can look up their polling place on the Will County Clerk’s Office website.

They will need to input their name, birthday, and house number to look up their polling place.

Voters can also apply for a mail-in ballot and view a sample ballot for the upcoming election.

DeKalb County

Voters can look up a list of Election Day polling places on the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office website.

Grundy County

Voters can look up a list of Election Day polling places on the Grundy County Clerk’s Office website.

Kankakee County

Voters can look up a list of Election Day polling places on the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office website.