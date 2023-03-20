Election judges needed in suburban Cook County, Chicago for April 4 election

What are you doing on April 4?

Chicago some suburban county clerk offices are still looking for polling place workers for next month's election.

The responsibilities of election judges vary from county to county, but they typically oversee election procedures in polling places, instruct and assist voters as needed and certify a precinct's results.

In suburban Cook County, the pay is $250 for the day. Polling place technicians will earn $385.

To be a Cook County election judge or technician, you must be a U.S. citizen and registered to vote in the county.

High school or college students who aren't registered can participate but must have at least a 3.0 GPA.