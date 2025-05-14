Eleven new speed cameras in Chicago to begin issuing tickets in June
CHICAGO - Eleven new automated speed cameras will begin issuing tickets in Chicago starting in June, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.
The move is part of an ongoing effort to improve traffic safety near schools and parks.
What we know:
Seven cameras began issuing warnings without fines on May 1 and will begin full enforcement on June 15. Four more will begin issuing citations on June 30, following a similar warning period that begins May 15.
Drivers caught going 6 to 10 miles per hour over the limit will receive a $35 ticket. Those speeding by 11 mph or more will be fined $100.
The new camera locations are:
Citations beginning June 15:
- 2640 W Peterson Ave – Green Briar Park
- 6614 N Central Ave – Edgebrook Park
- 442 E 71st St – Meyering (William) Park
- 8553 S Martin Luther King Dr – Cole (Nat King) Park
- 7733 S Cottage Grove Ave – Hirsch Metropolitan High School
- 3358 S Ashland Ave – Kucinski-Murphy (Vicki Rosebeth) Park
- 6146 N Sheridan Rd – Park 559
Citations beginning June 30:
- 49 W 85th St – Perspectives High School
- 614 W 47th St – Tilden High School
- 1635 N LaSalle Dr – Lincoln Park
- 5941 N Nagle Ave – Rosedale Park
What's next:
Expect more speed cameras to be installed throughout the year. Drivers should watch for signs and pavement markings indicating active enforcement zones.
Speed limits vary based on location and time of day.
For school zones, enforcement runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a 20 mph limit in effect when children are present from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Park zones are enforced daily during park hours, typically 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Dig deeper:
According to CDOT, the cameras are part of its broader traffic safety strategy, which includes infrastructure improvements and traffic-calming measures.
Residents can check active speed camera locations on the City Data Portal and Chicago Traffic Tracker.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Department of Transportation.