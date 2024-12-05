Elgin fire displaces five, community responds with outpouring of support

The Elgin community is coming together to support those impacted by a large fire that erupted at a homeless encampment Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, which broke out at 4:48 p.m. in the 500 block of North State Street, displaced five people. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Community Support Floods In

In the wake of the disaster, the Elgin community has stepped up in a big way. Local organizations and residents have already donated an overwhelming amount of physical goods to assist the displaced individuals.

The Association for Individual Development (AID), known for its ongoing outreach efforts in the area, is working closely with the affected residents to identify further needs and offer assistance.

How to Help

For those looking to help, there are several ways to contribute to the ongoing recovery efforts: