Elgin man who sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint sentenced

An Elgin man who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in 2020 has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Zanzibah T. Stewart, 45, appeared in court Tuesday where Judge John Barsanti handed down the sentence after a jury found him guilty in February of five felony counts including aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated unlawful restraint, the statement said. He faced a minimum of 18 years in prison.

His charges stem from Nov. 8, 2020, after Stewart threatened a woman he knew with a knife before sexually assaulting her, according to officials.

"This is justice," a statement from Assistant State's Attorney Amanda Busljeta said. "The 50-year sentence ensures that the defendant will never be able to hurt the victim or any innocent person again. I hope it also sends a clear message that this horrendous criminal conduct will not be tolerated."

Pictured is Zanzibah T. Stewart, 45. (Kane County States Attorney )

Stewart must serve 85% of 48 years of his sentence on the aggravated criminal sexual assault charges, and is eligible for day-to-day sentencing for the other two years of his sentence related to the charge of aggravated unlawful restraint, prosecutors said.

Stewart received credit for 1,304 days served in the Kane County Jail, and he must register for life as a sexual offender, as required by the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.