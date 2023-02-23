Elgin schools closed Thursday due to power outage

Ten schools in Elgin will be closed today due to a power outage caused by icy weather conditions.

School District U-46 announced that the following schools will be closed today on Feb. 23 as crews work to restore power:

South Elgin High School

Canton Middle School

Kenyon Woods Middle School

Clinton Elementary School

Huff Elementary School

Lords Park Elementary School

Ridge Circle Elementary School

Sunnydale Elementary School

Willard Elementary School

Illinois Park Early Learning Center

All other schools in the district will remain open today, according to officials.

"Due to weather conditions and icy roads, some of our buses serving the schools that are open may be delayed this morning. However, the safe arrival of all students is one of our priorities. We appreciate your patience and understanding," the school district said in a statement.

More than 90,000 ComEd customers remained without power Thursday morning after an icy storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout the Chicago area.

ComEd said it hoped to have power restored to 80% of affected customers by Thursday evening and the rest by Saturday evening.

