Investigation underway in Elgin after police respond to reported shooting

An investigation is underway in Elgin after a woman was found injured inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:47 p.m., Elgin officers responded to the 600 block of Raymond Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman who was wounded and transported her to an area hospital.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include "ELGINPD."

You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip.