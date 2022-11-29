Elgin teacher charged with sexually abusing two students

article

A teacher is facing several charges after allegedly sexually abusing two of his young students in Elgin

Frank R. Walaitis, 57, is accused of sexually abusing two children he taught who were under the age of 13 between December 2008 and July 2022 at The Learning Tree located in the 2300 block of Royal Boulevard.

Walaitis was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. Walaitis served as the victims' teacher and "held a position of trust, authority and supervision over the children," officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Bail was set for Walaitis at $200,000, with 10 percent required to apply for bond.

The Carpentersville man remains in custody at the Kane County Jail.

Walaitis' next court appearance is set for Dec. 8.

Anyone with further information on Walaitis is asked to call Nick Kozicki at The Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 444-3184.