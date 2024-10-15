Elgin's 2024 holiday tree contest

Does your tree have what it takes?

The city of Elgin is holding tree auditions. The winning tree gets donated and becomes the centerpiece of celebrations in downtown Elgin this holiday season.

If you’d like to try out your tree, this is what they’re looking for:

Height: between 30 and 50 feet tall

Location: within 30 miles of Elgin

Health: vibrant and lush foliage

Tree types: Any type of evergreen except for pines; Norway or Colorado blue spruces are preferred.

The following information must accompany all submissions:

Owner’s full name, address, email, and phone number

A brief message explaining why the tree should be chosen, including any special significance or history

At least four high-quality photos of the tree taken from different angles

The submission deadline is Oct. 27. Entries must be emailed to specialevents@cityofelgin.org.

The winning tree will be announced in early November.