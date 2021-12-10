Elk Grove Village man charged with discharging firearm, shooting man in Plaza del Prado parking lot

article

A 19-year-old Elk Grove Village man has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after a man was shot in a parking lot in Glenview Thursday afternoon.

Jaylen Sanford, 19, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Plaza del Prado, which is located in the 2700 block of Pfingsten Road just after noon Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Glenview officers responded to the shooting and located a 19-year-old victim.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Sanford is being held for a bond hearing at the Skokie Courthouse.