Ella French murder trial: Closing arguments underway

Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

The man accused of fatally shooting French and injuring her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, on Aug. 7, 2021, in Englewood went to trial last week, beginning with jury selection on Monday, Feb. 26.

Emonte Morgan, 23, was charged with three felonies; first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer and possession/use of a firearm as a felon.

Closing arguments began Tuesday afternoon with jury deliberation expected to follow.

Ella French Trial Day 1

On the first day of the trial, prosecutors played graphic police bodycam video of French's murder.

Elizabeth French, Ella's mother, was surrounded by a large contingent of Chicago police officers as she arrived at the Leighton criminal courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

During opening statements, prosecutor Scott Clark walked the jury through the chaotic traffic stop in Englewood in August 2021, telling them, "I am sorry you will have to see and hear the things you are going to have to see and hear in this trial."

Elizabeth French was called as the first witness, remembering her last phone call with her daughter.

"I said what I always said, that I loved her and take care and be safe," French said.

Two brothers, 22-year-old Eric Morgan and 21-year-old Monty "Emonte" Morgan, are accused of fatally shooting Chicago officer Ella French, who was 29 at the time of her death, while she was conducting a traffic stop in August 2021.

Then, Officer Joshua Blas took the stand. He was part of the community policing detail with Ella French and Yanez.

During his testimony, prosecutors played graphic and violent video taken from the three body-worn police cameras, showing Morgan refusing to comply with officers and then diving back into the car, after which multiple shots were heard.

One of the jurors wept as that video was played, but Morgan watched without any emotion.

Morgan‘s mother was also in the courtroom, and during a break in the trial said that her son is not a cop killer.

"It was an accident. The officer, Yanez, and Monte, my son, were struggling with this gun. Monte never pulled it out of his waist. It fell off when they were in the car, and they were struggling with this gun. Yanez, even my son got grazed on his arm. That's simply what it was. They were struggling with the gun inside of the car," said Evaleena Flores.

The courtroom was packed all day with at least 60 officers, many of them standing and another dozen or so in the hallway listening in.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling was also present.

Ella French Trial Day 2

On the second day of French's murder trial, the jury heard from her partner, Officer Yanez, who was severely injured in the shooting.

Yanez walked up to the stand with a bit of a limp on Wednesday. It's a miracle he's alive after being shot five times during the 2021 traffic stop that killed his partner.

While on the stand, Yanez told jurors he remembers pulling over the suspect's vehicle, but then his memory goes blank until he remembers lying on the ground and hearing more gunshots.

"As I was fighting to breathe, I heard gunfire right above me and then I heard Josh screaming," Yanez said.

He was referring to officer Joshua Blas, who returned fire and hit Morgan.

"I was completely paralyzed," he said.

Yanez became emotional and wiped away tears as he watched body camera videos from the three police officers at the shooting scene.

He also described at length the impact the shooting has had on him physically, pointing to bullet scars on top of his head, his neck and his shoulder.

Bullet fragments remain lodged in his body. He also lost an eye and suffers from tinnitus that he says sounds like a fire alarm going off constantly.

Yanez spent months at a rehab center recovering from his injuries and is now on duty disability, working for the Fraternal Order of Police.

Jurors also heard testimony from a neighbor who stopped Morgan's brother Eric as he fled the scene and from a former police officer who described finding the murder weapon next to Morgan's shoe in that neighbor's yard.

Ella French Shooting

Prosecutors said French and two other officers stopped Emonte and his brother, Eric, on Aug. 7, 2021, for having expired plates near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

They said the brothers got out of the car when told to, but, Emonte refused to put down a drink and cellphone he was holding.

Prosecutors said he got into a struggle with police, while Eric ran off, and at some point, Emonte started shooting, striking both French and Yanez.

Both officers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where 29-year-old French died from her injuries.

Eric pleaded guilty in Cook County court last October to unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.

Under the plea agreement with the Cook County State's Attorneys, Eric will be sentenced to the maximum seven years for the weapons charge. This sentence would run concurrently with five- and three-year sentences for the other two charges he faces.

Jamel Danzy, the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill French, was sentenced in December 2022 to 30 months in prison by a federal judge.