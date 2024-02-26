Ella French shooting trial: Jury selection to begin Monday

article

The man accused of fatally shooting Chicago Police Officer Ella French is expected to go on trial this week to face murder charges.

Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of Emonte Morgan, who was charged with three felonies; first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer and possession/use of a firearm as a felon.

Prosecutors said on Aug. 7, 2021, French and two other officers stopped Emonte and his brother, Eric, for having expired plates near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

They said the brothers got out of the car when told to, but, Emonte Morgan refused to put down a drink and cellphone he was holding.

Prosecutors said he got into a struggle with police, while Eric Morgan ran off, and at some point, Emonte Morgan started shooting, striking both French and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.

Both officers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where 29-year-old French died from her injuries.

Eric Morgan pleaded guilty in Cook County court last October to unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.

Under the plea agreement with the Cook County State's Attorneys, Eric Morgan will be sentenced to the maximum seven years for the weapons charge. This sentence would run concurrently with five- and three-year sentences for the other two charges he faces.

Jamel Danzy, the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill French, was sentenced in December 2022 to 30 months in prison by a federal judge.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.