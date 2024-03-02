'Look who's standing!': Emaciated dog at Chicago animal rescue holding strong in recovery

A dog who was found emaciated and near death on a Chicago street is making strong strides in his recovery at a local animal rescue.

Sugar Snap, the dog, was recently found by a father and child, who took him to Animal Care and Control. He was then transported to the One Tail of a Time rescue.

While in the rescue's care, they determined Sugar Snap couldn't walk or stand, and was severely malnourished and underweight. However, on Saturday, he was starting to get back on his feet – literally.

His recovery is expected to be costly, but community donations have poured in to help Sugar Snap, the rescue says.

"Sugar Snap is holding strong at the emergency vet and thanks to the generosity of our community, we feel confident we can cover all his medical bills…," One Tail at a Time said on Facebook.

Sugar Snap is believed to be between 1–3 years old and is a husky-shepherd mix.

When he first arrived at One Tail at a Time, he weighed about 19 pounds. He's supposed to be around 50-plus pounds.

He's slowly eating and gaining some strength. To keep up with Sugar Snap's health updates or to support his journey, follow this link.

