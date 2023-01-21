Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police

A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night.

Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m.

Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after an argument with another worker.

No one was injured, and it is believed there were no customers in the store at the time.

The employee who fired the round left the business in their vehicle. Glenview police located the shooter at their residence, and they were arrested. A firearm was recovered at the residence.

This incident remains under investigation.

There is no further information to release at this time