Emu found at Park Forest residence after officers dispatched for welfare check on an alleged ostrich

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 10:05PM
Forest Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Park Forest police are reminding residents that emus are not legal pets.

The Facebook warning comes after officers were dispatched on a welfare check for an alleged ostrich.

While similar, the large walking bird that officers found was in fact an emu.

The five-month-old emu was being housed in a large enclosure and appeared to be well-cared for.

The owner says he had the five-foot tall Australian bird since it was two-weeks-old.

The village is now working with the owner to relocate it to a proper living facility. 