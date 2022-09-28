Emu found at Park Forest residence after officers dispatched for welfare check on an alleged ostrich

Park Forest police are reminding residents that emus are not legal pets.

The Facebook warning comes after officers were dispatched on a welfare check for an alleged ostrich.

While similar, the large walking bird that officers found was in fact an emu.

The five-month-old emu was being housed in a large enclosure and appeared to be well-cared for.

The owner says he had the five-foot tall Australian bird since it was two-weeks-old.

The village is now working with the owner to relocate it to a proper living facility.