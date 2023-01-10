Encore performance? Park Ridge's Pickwick Theatre closes in on new tenant

A landmark theater in Chicago’s northwest suburbs may get an encore performance thanks to a potential new occupant.

It's the storybook ending longtime fans of the Pickwick Theatre have been hoping for, ever since the owners announced its closure earlier this winter.

The Pickwick, originally built in 1928, has been owned by the Vlahakis family since 1967.

After entertaining the masses for more than 55 years, Dino Vlahakis, and his partner Dave Loomos, announced they would be saying farewell to films to enter retirement.

But over the last several weeks, Vlahakis says groups have shown interest into moving in to the movie house.

The family will still own the building, but is closing in on a new tenant.

Who that tenant is has yet to be announced, but Vlahakis told Fox 32 News it marks an exciting new chapter for the Park Ridge staple.

"There will be a new group operating the movie theater on Friday, January 20th and the people who are actually going to end up taking the whole complex will actually be on April 1st," Vlahakis said. "They're planning a major remodeling. "I've heard they're going to spend upwards of $8 million on refurbishing the Pickwick."

Vlahakis will roll his last film Thursday at 7 p.m. He'll be playing "Gone With the Wind", the very first film he opened with.

Tickets are still available, but going fast.