Endangered girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Gage Park neighborhood.

Adelia Claudia was last seen in the 3300 block of West 51st Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Claudia was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Claudia frequents the 5100 block of South Whipple Street and the 2200 block of South Albany Avenue in Little Village. She is also a native of Guatemala.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.