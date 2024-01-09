'Endangered' veteran last seen near O'Hare Airport

Authorities in Chicago are searching for a disabled Air Force veteran who may be in danger after missing a flight from O'Hare International Airport to Cleveland.

Diane Huggins, 59, was last seen Sunday morning at Resurrection Hospital, located at 7435 West Talcott Avenue in Chicago, according to officials.

Police said Huggins was traveling from her home in St. Georges County, Maryland, to Cleveland, and missed her connecting flight at O'Hare on Sunday. She was later seen by staff at the O'Hare Hilton and appeared to be disoriented and confused, officials said.

Huggins was transported to Resurrection Hospital where she was treated and released around 8:30 a.m., but has not been seen since, according to authorities.

Diane Huggins, 59. (Chicago police)

Officials said Huggins, a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran, suffers from bipolar disorder, manic depression and schizophrenia. She walks with a cane and is also nearly completely deaf, but uses hearing aids and can read lips, according to authorities.

She has been known to frequent military bases, but authorities believe she may be attempting to complete her trip to Akron, Ohio, where her mother and sister are located.

Huggins is 5-foot-9, 200 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.