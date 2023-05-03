Chicago man charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man last month on the city's West Side.

Police say 34-year-old Erick Williams was identified as the offender who shot and wounded a 34-year-old man on April 20th in the 4400 block of W. Gladys Ave. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Williams was taken into custody on May 2nd in North Lawndale. He's been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Erick Williams | CPD

Williams is due in bond court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.