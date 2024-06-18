Ericka Ephraim: Chicago woman still missing after 2 years

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly three years.

Ericka Ephraim vanished in the Brighton Park neighborhood and last had contact with her family on Nov. 5, 2021. She is believed to be with her daughter, Blessing Wasso.

Ephraim is described as a white Hispanic woman, with blonde hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 140 pounds. She has a nose piercing on the right side. She also goes by the alias Alexis Wasso or Beyonca Wasso.

Anyone with information is urgent to contact the Chicago Police Department or dial 911.