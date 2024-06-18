Expand / Collapse search

Ericka Ephraim: Chicago woman still missing after 2 years

By Nic Flosi
Published  June 18, 2024 2:25pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly three years.

Ericka Ephraim vanished in the Brighton Park neighborhood and last had contact with her family on Nov. 5, 2021. She is believed to be with her daughter, Blessing Wasso.

Ephraim is described as a white Hispanic woman, with blonde hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 140 pounds. She has a nose piercing on the right side. She also goes by the alias Alexis Wasso or Beyonca Wasso.

Anyone with information is urgent to contact the Chicago Police Department or dial 911.

Ericka Ephraim | CPD