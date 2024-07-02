Evanston residents calling 'dibs' as they stake out spots for July 4th parade

There’s no snow on the ground, but residents in one Chicago suburb are already calling "dibs" on spots along the side of the road.

As Evanston’s annual Fourth of July parade approaches, people are staking out the best places to park their seats. Although the celebration is still two days away, it’s never too early to secure a prime viewing spot along the parade route.

FOX 32 found people reserving spots with an assortment of items: duct tape, lawn chairs, folding chairs — you name it.

The festivities begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday with activities at seven locations. The parade starts at 2 p.m. at Central Park, traveling east on Center Street to Ryan Field at Ashland Avenue.

This year’s theme, "Seeds of Change," focuses on the city and the event’s growth as it moves into its next century. This year marks the parade's 100th anniversary.

In addition to the parade, there will be live music and the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.