Man, 28, charged with Evanston hospital shooting of security guard, police say

A 28-year-old man was charged in connection with a shooting at an Evanston hospital on Thursday that left a security guard wounded.

Christian J. Haywood, of Evanston, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery, and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful gun possession, according to the Evanston Police Department.

Christian J. Haywood (Evanston Police Department)

The backstory:

After appearing to be experiencing a medical emergency at a Taco Bell on Sherman Avenue, Haywood was taken by paramedics to Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital on Thursday evening.

Once inside the emergency room, police said the suspect became agitated, causing hospital security to get involved.

He then allegedly lunged toward his belongings, retrieved a gun, and fired at least three rounds inside the ER shortly before 8 p.m.

A 33-year-old female security officer was hit and had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A 47-year-old security officer also had bite-related injuries while taking the suspect into custody, police said.

The guard who was shot had surgery on her injuries and her condition was stabilized.

Other hospital staff and security personnel restrained the suspect until Evanston police arrived and arrested him.

What's next:

Haywood was expected to appear on Sunday afternoon for a detention hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.