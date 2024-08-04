Evanston man charged after 3-year-old grazed by gunfire

An Evanston man was charged in connection to a shooting that wounded a 3-year-old boy in Humboldt Park this week.

The boy was riding in a car with his mother around 10:46 p.m. Thursday when someone in a pickup truck started shooting in the 1100 block of North Kostner Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Officials identified the shooter as 42-year-old Jose Sanchez. He was arrested in the 4500 block of W. Cermak Rd. around 8:43 p.m. on Friday.

Sanchez was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharged firearm. He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.