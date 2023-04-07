Evanston man charged in fatal expressway shooting located in Las Vegas

A second Evanston man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man near the junction of the Dan Ryan and Stevenson expressways last year, according to Illinois State Police.

On Sept. 17, Illinois State Police responded to a report of shots fired near southbound Interstate 94 and Interstate 55. When they arrived at the scene, troopers found a 34-year-old man who had been fatally struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

After an investigation, authorities located and arrested 26-year-old Kenneth E. Campbell on March 22 in Las Vegas, state police said. He was extradited to Illinois on Thursday.

Kenneth E. Campbell, 26. (Illinois State Police)

Campbell has been charged with first degree murder and four charges of attempted murder for the shooting, state police said.

He is currently being held at Cook County Jail without bail.

Terry Reid, 27, was previously charged with first degree murder and four counts of attempted murder for his connection to the shooting. He remains held without bail at the Cook County Jail.