Evanston man charged with murder after fatally striking woman with vehicle

An Evanston man is charged with first-degree murder after fatally striking a woman with his vehicle in Chatham earlier this week.

Jeremy Cummings, 38, was arrested March 14 for the crime.

His charge stems from an incident that happened a day earlier just before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of W. 79th Street.

Cummings was arguing with someone when he got back into his vehicle and drove into a 30-year-old woman in a parking lot, according to Chicago police.

The woman suffered blunt force trauma injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she later died.

Her identity hasn't been released.

Cummings will appear in court on March 17 for a detention hearing.