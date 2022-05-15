Evanston police use spray paint to mark catalytic converters to stop catalytic converter theft

What if your catalytic converter is stolen off your car? The cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter can be up to $2,500.

On Sunday, Evanston police did what they could to try to prevent catalytic converters from being stolen from cars. Thieves can get hundreds for them from scrap dealers.

Police spray-painted the converters on a couple hundred cars, making them less valuable to thieves.

"This is our way to get our community involved and help them be more aware of what's going on," said Evanston police officer Enjoli Daley.

The spray paint is not visible unless someone is directly underneath the car, and does not impact the value of the vehicle.

Evanston police limited the marking to the cars most commonly targeted for catalytic converter theft:

