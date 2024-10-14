Beloved suburban restaurant to be inducted into National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame

article

A suburban restaurant will become the 154th inductee into the National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame this week.

D&D Dogs in Evanston will be honored in a special ceremony Tuesday morning. The ceremony will feature Vienna Beef’s Bob Schwartz, who will unveil the Hall of Fame banner and present the restaurant with a plaque.

Founded over 50 years ago by two Greek brothers, D&D Dogs and Finer Foods has been a staple of the Evanston community.

The Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame was established in 2006 to celebrate food service operators that have become fixtures in their neighborhoods, with only 153 inductees across the nation to date.