Evanston police release new details on three shootings in 24 hours

The Evanston Police Department has released new details regarding three shootings that took place within a 24-hour period in the northern suburb.

The first incident occurred on August 5 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dempster Street. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and discovered two Evanston men, ages 41 and 50, with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are currently in stable condition. An arrest has been made in connection with this shooting, though no charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

The second shooting was reported on August 6 at 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Dempster and Darrow. A 34-year-old Evanston man was found with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is stable. The suspect fled the scene on foot, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The third incident occurred just half an hour later, at 3:30 p.m., in the 1700 block of Dodge Street. Officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police are still investigating this incident, with no arrests or charges yet filed.

Despite the proximity in time and location, police say the initial investigation suggests that the shootings are not directly related. Detectives believe that the two incidents on Dempster Street may be linked to separate ongoing disputes, while the motive for the shooting on Dodge Street remains unclear.

While police do not believe these were random attacks, they have urged the community to remain vigilant.

"These incidents are extremely concerning," Evanston police said in a press release. "While there is no indication of a continued threat, the Evanston Police Department advises the community to remain vigilant."

In response to the shootings, the department plans to increase police visibility and enhance safety measures, particularly around the 1700 block of Dempster Street.

Anyone with information related to the shootings is asked to call 847-866-5040 or send a text to CRIMES (274637) beginning with EPDTIP.