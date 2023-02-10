Evanston student charged after bringing stolen, loaded gun to middle school

A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly brought a stolen, loaded gun to an Evanston middle school on Monday.

About 11 a.m., Evanston police responded to Chute Middle, located in the 1400 block of Oakton, after school officials recovered a handgun from a student, police said.

Investigators say the student was showing the weapon to other students, and one of them told school officials. The school was placed on a brief, soft-lockdown.

There were no credible threats against other students or school officials, officials say.

(Evanston Police)

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE

Police say the handgun was stolen from a car sometime after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The 13 year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds and referred to juvenile court. There are no charges pending for the burglary to vehicle at this time.