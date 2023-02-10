Expand / Collapse search

Evanston student charged after bringing stolen, loaded gun to middle school

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly brought a stolen, loaded gun to an Evanston middle school on Monday. 

About 11 a.m., Evanston police responded to Chute Middle, located in the 1400 block of Oakton, after school officials recovered a handgun from a student, police said.

Investigators say the student was showing the weapon to other students, and one of them told school officials. The school was placed on a brief, soft-lockdown

There were no credible threats against other students or school officials, officials say.

(Evanston Police)

Police say the handgun was stolen from a car sometime after 11 p.m. on Sunday. 

The 13 year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds and referred to juvenile court. There are no charges pending for the burglary to vehicle at this time. 