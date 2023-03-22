Evergreen Park priest cleared of sex abuse allegation

An Evergreen Park priest accused of sexually abusing a minor decades ago has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, Father Paul Guzman of the Most Holy Redeemer Parish was accused of abusing a minor when he was a layman, which is a nonordained male member of a church, before Guzman entered Mundelein Seminary to prepare for priesthood.

The sexual abuse allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and the Cook County State's Attorney.

On Monday, Cardinal Blase Cupich said the Archdiocese Independent Review Board concluded that there is insufficient reason to suspect Father Guzman is guilty of this allegation.

"I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the great patience you and Fr. Guzman have shown in this moment of trial. Yet, Fr. Guzman is convinced of the need for us as a Church to keep our word that the safety of children remains our priority," said Cupich in a letter to parishioners. "At the same time, we must keep our commitment to do everything possible to restore Fr. Guzman’s good name."

Cupich reinstated Father Guzman as Associate Pastor at Most Holy Redeemer Parish after learning of the review board's findings.